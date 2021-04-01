Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 50.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARES opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

