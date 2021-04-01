Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.43% of U.S. Concrete worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
USCR opened at $73.32 on Thursday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.
In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Concrete Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
