Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.43% of U.S. Concrete worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

USCR opened at $73.32 on Thursday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

