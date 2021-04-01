Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.19 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of TopBuild worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLD opened at $209.43 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.09 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

