Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,293,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,038,000 after acquiring an additional 411,023 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $46.30 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

