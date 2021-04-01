Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 39,238 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Medallia worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,294,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,309,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183 over the last ninety days.

MDLA stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

