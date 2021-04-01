Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 39,642 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,673,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $5,680,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTH opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

