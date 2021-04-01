Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 62,037 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.