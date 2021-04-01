Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 109,487 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Leslie’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.31.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

