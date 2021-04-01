Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.90% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

NYSE:MQT opened at $13.88 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

