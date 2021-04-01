Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 978,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 60.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

