Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 6.68% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $59.09 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $61.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.