Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 2U worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in 2U by 42.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,186,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 86.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

