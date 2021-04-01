Stifel Financial Corp Sells 98,725 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,725 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

