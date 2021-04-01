Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 85.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 1,554.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.06 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

