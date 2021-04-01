Stifel Firstegy Upgrades Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) to “Buy”

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

LXE stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$136.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

