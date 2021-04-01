Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HBGRF remained flat at $$1.40 during midday trading on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

