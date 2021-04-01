Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 1st (CEQP, FUV, GS, MTSFY, PLLIF, PSX, SENS, TPL, TTUUF, VLY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 1st:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $340.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00.

Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1,359.00 target price on the stock.

ITV (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

