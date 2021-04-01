Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 1st (ADV, AVEVF, AYX, CMPS, CSAN, DRQ, FSR, FTI, HBGRF, HLX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 1st:

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

