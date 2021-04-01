Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 1st (ADV, AVEVF, AYX, CMPS, CSAN, DRQ, FSR, FTI, HBGRF, HLX)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 1st:

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.