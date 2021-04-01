Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (ABI, AZRX, DG, FLT, FUV, GL, LNC, LULU, MET, MU)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 1st:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG)

was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $305.00 to $350.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $11.00 to $19.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $394.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its price target raised by Aegis from $5.00 to $8.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.40 ($28.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.