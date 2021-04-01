Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (ABI, AZRX, DG, FLT, FUV, GL, LNC, LULU, MET, MU)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 1st:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $305.00 to $350.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $11.00 to $19.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $394.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its price target raised by Aegis from $5.00 to $8.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) was given a €24.40 ($28.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.