Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (ADRZY, AGEN, ALE, CBK, DETNF, EPOKY, ETTYF, GVDNY, HRGLY, ROYMY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 1st:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

