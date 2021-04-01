Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,740 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average daily volume of 1,120 call options.

Shares of PAVM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,021,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. PAVmed has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $409.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PAVmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 79,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PAVmed by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PAVmed by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 89,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in PAVmed by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.