Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Funko Call Options (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 38,348 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 760% compared to the average volume of 4,459 call options.
FNKO stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,570,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,320. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $25.07.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Funko by 7.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
