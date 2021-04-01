Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Funko Call Options (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 38,348 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 760% compared to the average volume of 4,459 call options.

FNKO stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,570,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,320. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Funko by 7.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

