Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH)

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,471% compared to the typical volume of 84 put options.

Shares of JIH stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95. Juniper Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,100,000. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

