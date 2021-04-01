Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Bank of Nova Scotia Call Options (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,915 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 851% compared to the average volume of 1,148 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Desjardins raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

