Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,477 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 806% compared to the average volume of 163 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CALM opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.