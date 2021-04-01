Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 307 call options.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,644. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.