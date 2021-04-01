Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uxin Call Options (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 83,833 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,280% compared to the typical volume of 2,480 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Uxin by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Uxin by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 879,766 shares during the last quarter.

UXIN stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 336,897,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,830,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.28. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

