Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ViacomCBS Call Options (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,795 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,309% compared to the typical daily volume of 170 call options.

Shares of VIACA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.48. 540,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,711. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

