STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

STOR opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

