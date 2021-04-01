Storiqa (STQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52.00

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Storiqa has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Storiqa has a market cap of $215,711.01 and approximately $52.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storiqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storiqa Profile

STQ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 coins and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 coins. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storiqa’s official website is storiqa.com . Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Storiqa is a platform created for buyers and sellers all over the world. With an easy-to use online store builder, any seller is able to create their own storefront to sell their goods, while making use of the platform’s wide range of features for a minimal fee. STQ is ERC20 compliant token based on the Etherium network. “

Storiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

