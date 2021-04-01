Storj Price Reaches $3.32 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Storj has a total market capitalization of $840.64 million and $1.39 billion worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded 124.3% higher against the dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00005613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.29 or 0.00643332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,378,247 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

