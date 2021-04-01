StormX Hits Market Capitalization of $563.81 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a market cap of $563.81 million and $264.19 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can currently be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00634570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00027969 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

StormX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

