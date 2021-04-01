Stox 1-Day Volume Hits $2,905.00 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Stox token can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stox has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stox has a market cap of $954,870.98 and $2,905.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00642284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00026117 BTC.

About Stox

Stox is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,773,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,379,306 tokens. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

