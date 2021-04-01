Strong (STRONG) Price Up 39% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Strong has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $740,639.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $95.80 or 0.00162681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00386667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.32 or 0.00812274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00048269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029487 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars.

