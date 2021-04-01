Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Studio City International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 2,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.84.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586,262 shares during the quarter. Studio City International makes up 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

