Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Studio City International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 2,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.84.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter.
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.
