Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SZU. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.42 ($16.96).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of Südzucker stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €14.45 ($17.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.32. Südzucker has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a one year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.74.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.