Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $1,622,700.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $192,100.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $317,714.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,787. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

