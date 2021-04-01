Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce sales of $53.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $233.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $235.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $279.38 million, with estimates ranging from $273.70 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $745,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,397.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,581,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

