Sumokoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $167,005.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $167,005.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00433022 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.