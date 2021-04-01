Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $144,709.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

