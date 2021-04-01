SUN Price Reaches $38.13 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One SUN token can now be purchased for approximately $38.13 or 0.00064313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $186.46 million and approximately $308.52 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00386488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.32 or 0.00803413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00089548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029258 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,890,183 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

