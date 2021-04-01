Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. 3,063,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

