Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 951.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunrun worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,934 shares of company stock valued at $36,505,884. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.38 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

