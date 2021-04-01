Sunrun (RUN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) recently:

3/29/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

3/9/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/8/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $116.00 to $95.00.

3/1/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

2/26/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/25/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 166,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,473.12 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Sunrun news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,575,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,934 shares of company stock worth $36,505,884. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

