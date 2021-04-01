Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Update

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 6,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 1,386,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 593,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 447,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 486,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,067,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.