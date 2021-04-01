Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,015,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.57% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $136,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

