Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.38

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.38 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 43 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

