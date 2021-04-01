SuperCoin (SUPER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.00

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $188,389.58 and approximately $17.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,162,817 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.