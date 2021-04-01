Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.58% of Support.com worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Support.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRT opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.95 million, a PE ratio of 153.05 and a beta of 0.48. Support.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.