SureRemit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $210,368.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $210,368.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00064046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.00327811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00771266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029024 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

